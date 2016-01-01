Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manny Nguyen, OD
Overview of Dr. Manny Nguyen, OD
Dr. Manny Nguyen, OD is an Optometrist in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Costco Pharmacy #10041709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose, CA 95131 Directions (408) 435-7885
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
About Dr. Manny Nguyen, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1184789877
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.