Dr. Carril Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manuel Carril Jr, DC
Overview
Dr. Manuel Carril Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Doral, FL.
Locations
Manuel Carril Dc PA8726 NW 26th St Ste 16, Doral, FL 33172 Directions (305) 477-7976
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Just excellent. Great office, excellent assistants ,caring and most of all every time I've been to their office I left feeling better. I have back problems and Dr: Carril helped me every time ,he also uses acupuncture and I benefit from it greatly.
About Dr. Manuel Carril Jr, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1932312196
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carril Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Carril Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carril Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carril Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carril Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.