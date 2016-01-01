See All Registered Nurses in Bronx, NY
Manuel Cifuentes, NP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Map Pin Small Bronx, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Manuel Cifuentes, NP

Manuel Cifuentes, NP is a Registered Nurse in Bronx, NY. 

Manuel Cifuentes works at Oak Street Health University Ave in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Manuel Cifuentes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health University Ave
    1953 Dr Martin L King Jr Blvd, Bronx, NY 10453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-4296

About Manuel Cifuentes, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811548019
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

