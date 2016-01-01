Manuel Flores accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Manuel Flores, FNP
Manuel Flores, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Laredo, TX.
Gateway Community Health Center Inc.1515 Pappas St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 523-3642
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023287653
Manuel Flores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
