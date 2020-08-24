Dr. Manuel Fonseca, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fonseca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Fonseca, DC
Overview
Dr. Manuel Fonseca, DC is a Chiropractic Rehabilitation Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.
Dr. Fonseca works at
Locations
-
1
Centro Quiropractico Internacional3490 20th St Ste 101, San Francisco, CA 94110 Directions (415) 695-0654
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fonseca?
Dr. Fonseca helped me with numerous issues, including shoulder pain. He uses multiple methods and has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Manuel Fonseca, DC
- Chiropractic Rehabilitation
- 17 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1407841836
Education & Certifications
- International Academy Of Medical Acupunture
- Life Chiropractic College West -- Clinic
- Southern California University of Health Sciences
- California State University -- Stanislaus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fonseca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fonseca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fonseca works at
Dr. Fonseca speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fonseca. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fonseca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fonseca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fonseca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.