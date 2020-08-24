Overview

Dr. Manuel Fonseca, DC is a Chiropractic Rehabilitation Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences.



Dr. Fonseca works at International Chiropractic Centre, San Francisco, CA in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.