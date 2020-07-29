Dr. Manuel Guajardo, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guajardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Manuel Guajardo, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Manuel Guajardo, PA
Dr. Manuel Guajardo, PA is a Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from University of Texas HealtHealth Science Centerience Center - Houston and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Guajardo works at
Dr. Guajardo's Office Locations
Guajardo Women's Clinic300 Lorenaly Dr Ste E, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 253-0483
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Guajardo has been my OBGYN for over 30 years and has always given me the best care. Truly professional and caring!
About Dr. Manuel Guajardo, PA
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1780734699
Education & Certifications
- METHODISTY Hospital - DALLAS - PARKLAND MEMORIAL Hospital
- University of Texas HealtHealth Science Centerience Center - Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guajardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guajardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guajardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guajardo has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guajardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guajardo speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Guajardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guajardo.
