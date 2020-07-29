Overview of Dr. Manuel Guajardo, PA

Dr. Manuel Guajardo, PA is a Gynecology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They graduated from University of Texas HealtHealth Science Centerience Center - Houston and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Guajardo works at Guajardo Women's Clinic in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.