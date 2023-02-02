See All Physicians Assistants in Glen Burnie, MD
Manuel Skow, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Manuel Skow, PA

Manuel Skow, PA is a Physician Assistant in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold MD.

Manuel Skow works at Maryland Primary Care Physicians in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Manuel Skow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Primary Care Physicians - Glen Burnie
    7711 Quarterfield Rd # A, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 761-5600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
High Cholesterol

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Manuel is hands down the best PA I’ve ever seen. I’ve been seeing him at his practice pretty much exclusively for darn near a decade. He knows his stuff and has never pointed me in the wrong direction referring specialists when necessary. He’s a staple at the MPCP, GB office…. And I have a few good buddies that feel the same way.
    Bobby R — Feb 02, 2023
    About Manuel Skow, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083888481
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Anne Arundel Community College, Arnold MD
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University, Oxford Oh
