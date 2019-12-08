Manuk Chulyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Manuk Chulyan, PA
Overview
Manuk Chulyan, PA is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, CA. They graduated from Charles R Drew Univ Of Med and Science and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Manuk Chulyan works at
Locations
Whole Family Health. PC801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 103, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 312-8473
Edgemont Medical Clinic4864 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Directions (323) 661-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Manuk makes me feel so comfortable every time I go in. I’ve never felt more trust toward any other doctor. He’s like a medicine to the soul lol
About Manuk Chulyan, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Armenian
- 1881986826
Education & Certifications
- Charles R Drew Univ Of Med and Science
- Pace University
Frequently Asked Questions
Manuk Chulyan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Manuk Chulyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Manuk Chulyan speaks Armenian.
41 patients have reviewed Manuk Chulyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Manuk Chulyan.
