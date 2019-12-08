See All Physicians Assistants in Glendale, CA
Manuk Chulyan, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (41)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Manuk Chulyan, PA is a Physician Assistant in Glendale, CA. They graduated from Charles R Drew Univ Of Med and Science and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Manuk Chulyan works at Whole Family Health. PC in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Whole Family Health. PC
    801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 103, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 312-8473
  2. 2
    Edgemont Medical Clinic
    4864 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 661-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2019
    Manuk makes me feel so comfortable every time I go in. I’ve never felt more trust toward any other doctor. He’s like a medicine to the soul lol
    — Dec 08, 2019
    About Manuk Chulyan, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    NPI Number
    • 1881986826
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Charles R Drew Univ Of Med and Science
    Undergraduate School
    • Pace University
