Dr. Calderon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mara Calderon, PHD
Dr. Mara Calderon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charleston, SC.
Catholic Chrities Counseling1662 Ingram Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 402-9115
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mara Calderon, was an incredibly sweet and great psychologist. She listened and always gave me feedback. I didn't always understand what direction or why should would give me lessons I didn't get in the moment until later on. Trust the process with her. Give her the time and patience and she will guide you through so much stuff you didn't even know you needed help with. I unfortunately moved out of state or would continue seeing her any chance I could. I hope she is doing well.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1174738280
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderon.
