See All Clinical Psychologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Mara Calderon, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mara Calderon, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Mara Calderon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Calderon works at Catholic Chrities Counseling in Charleston, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Regan Stewart, PHD
Dr. Regan Stewart, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Yulia Gavrilova, PHD
Dr. Yulia Gavrilova, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Catholic Chrities Counseling
    1662 Ingram Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 402-9115
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Calderon?

    May 14, 2022
    Dr. Mara Calderon, was an incredibly sweet and great psychologist. She listened and always gave me feedback. I didn't always understand what direction or why should would give me lessons I didn't get in the moment until later on. Trust the process with her. Give her the time and patience and she will guide you through so much stuff you didn't even know you needed help with. I unfortunately moved out of state or would continue seeing her any chance I could. I hope she is doing well.
    Kelsey Petraitis — May 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mara Calderon, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mara Calderon, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Calderon to family and friends

    Dr. Calderon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Calderon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mara Calderon, PHD.

    About Dr. Mara Calderon, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174738280
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calderon works at Catholic Chrities Counseling in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Calderon’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calderon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calderon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calderon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mara Calderon, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.