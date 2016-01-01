See All Nurse Practitioners in Grand Rapids, MI
Mara Casarez, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Mara Casarez, NP

Mara Casarez, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Mara Casarez works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neonatology/NICU) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mara Casarez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neonatology/NICU) - Grand Rapids
    100 Michigan St NE Fl MC035, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 391-1370

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
    About Mara Casarez, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023481710
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mara Casarez, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mara Casarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mara Casarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mara Casarez works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neonatology/NICU) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Mara Casarez’s profile.

    Mara Casarez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mara Casarez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mara Casarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mara Casarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

