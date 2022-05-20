See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Mara Minasian, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Mara Minasian, APRN

Mara Minasian, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt School of Nursing.

Mara Minasian works at Sterling Primary Care Associates - Centennial in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mara Minasian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sterling Primary Care Associates - Centennial
    330 23rd Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-7400
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 20, 2022
    Mara is so kind, helpful, and actually listens to make a proper diagnosis and get the right medicine prescribed.
    Shelby — May 20, 2022
    About Mara Minasian, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033724976
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt School of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mara Minasian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mara Minasian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mara Minasian works at Sterling Primary Care Associates - Centennial in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Mara Minasian’s profile.

    Mara Minasian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mara Minasian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mara Minasian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mara Minasian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

