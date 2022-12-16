Maralee Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maralee Wagner
Overview of Maralee Wagner
Maralee Wagner is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Maralee Wagner works at
Maralee Wagner's Office Locations
Physician Group of Arizona10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 406, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 977-1320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maralee Wagner?
Had an office visit with Maralee and she is top-notch! She took her time with me and was very thorough while taking my health history. She is very comforting and I could tell right away that she genuinely cares about her patients. Excellent care!
About Maralee Wagner
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902370711
Frequently Asked Questions
Maralee Wagner accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maralee Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Maralee Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maralee Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maralee Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maralee Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.