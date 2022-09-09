See All Nurse Practitioners in Owensboro, KY
Maranda Miles, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Maranda Miles, APRN

Maranda Miles, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY. 

Maranda Miles works at Neel Clinic in Owensboro, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Maranda Miles' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Healthfirst
    2816 Veach Rd Ste 205, Owensboro, KY 42303 (270) 926-9821

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Today was my first visit to see Maranda Miles and I will be referring her to many people as I can. Shes asked me did I have any concerns with my health after resolving the issue I was in there for. When your greeted at the front desk and they smile and ask how your doing and hows your day going You know your in the right spot!! She cares about your issues and will go to the extreme to get you the right answers.. If i could give more than 5 stars I would!! The staff is amazing!! Thank you to Maranda and the wonderful staff for making my visit pleasant
    Andrea Shelton — Sep 09, 2022
    Photo: Maranda Miles, APRN
    About Maranda Miles, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679062731
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maranda Miles, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maranda Miles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maranda Miles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Maranda Miles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maranda Miles works at Neel Clinic in Owensboro, KY. View the full address on Maranda Miles’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Maranda Miles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maranda Miles.

