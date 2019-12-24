See All Chiropractors in Broomall, PA
Marc Belitsky, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
4.2 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Marc Belitsky, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Broomall, PA. 

Marc Belitsky works at Broomall Total Health in Broomall, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broomall Total Health
    2633 W CHESTER PIKE, Broomall, PA 19008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 353-2220
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 24, 2019
    Best decision I ever made was having the consult with Dr. Belitsky. I highly recommend it! The whole staff is awesome and very accommodating! I was given a thorough and detailed evaluation. He was very compassionate while discussing my issues and encouraged me to think about my long-term health. I committed to the recommended treatment plan and experienced immediate relief. I’m extremely happy with the longer-term results and being pain free. Dr. Belitsky has helped me regain a quality of life that I thought was gone forever, and I can’t thank him enough.
    Teresa Kobylarz — Dec 24, 2019
    About Marc Belitsky, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407883531
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marc Belitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marc Belitsky works at Broomall Total Health in Broomall, PA. View the full address on Marc Belitsky’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Marc Belitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marc Belitsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marc Belitsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marc Belitsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

