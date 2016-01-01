Dr. Berson accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marc Berson, OD
Overview of Dr. Marc Berson, OD
Dr. Marc Berson, OD is an Optometrist in Allentown, PA.
Dr. Berson works at
Dr. Berson's Office Locations
Marc Berson and Monica Martocci Llp2804 Walbert Ave, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 439-3937
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Berson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1023170669
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berson works at
Dr. Berson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berson.
