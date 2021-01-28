Dr. Marc Bloomenstein, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloomenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Bloomenstein, OD
Overview of Dr. Marc Bloomenstein, OD
Dr. Marc Bloomenstein, OD is an Optometrist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Bloomenstein works at
Dr. Bloomenstein's Office Locations
Schwartz Laser Eye Center8416 E Shea Blvd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 483-3937
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
A great visit with Dr Broomenstein that was on time and thorough. I will return in my three month appointment
About Dr. Marc Bloomenstein, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1568428910
Dr. Bloomenstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloomenstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloomenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloomenstein speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloomenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloomenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloomenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloomenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.