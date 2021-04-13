See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Marc Brockman, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marc Brockman, OD

Optometry
4.8 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marc Brockman, OD

Dr. Marc Brockman, OD is an Optometrist in Jupiter, FL. 

Dr. Brockman works at Florida Vision Institute in Jupiter, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Port Saint Lucie, FL and Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD
Dr. Justina Vasiliauskas, OD
4.8 (130)
View Profile
Dr. Elon Luzon, OD
Dr. Elon Luzon, OD
4.9 (565)
View Profile

Dr. Brockman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jupiter location
    600 University Blvd Ste 100, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 839-2780
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Florida Vision Institute
    1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 659-9700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Port St Lucie
    1751 Se Port St Lucie Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 337-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Florida Vision Institute
    1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 104, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 283-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Brockman?

    Apr 13, 2021
    Dr Brockman patiently answered all my questions and was very caring.
    — Apr 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Brockman, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Brockman, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Brockman to family and friends

    Dr. Brockman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Brockman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Brockman, OD.

    About Dr. Marc Brockman, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598764672
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Optometry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Brockman, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brockman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brockman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brockman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brockman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brockman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brockman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brockman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marc Brockman, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.