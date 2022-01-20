Dr. Marc Carafelli, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carafelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Carafelli, DC
Dr. Marc Carafelli, DC is a Chiropractor in Trenton, MI.
Carafelli Chiropractic2711 W Jefferson Ave, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 676-4100
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I highly recommend Dr. Carefelli and Nuero Emotional Technique. I had very bad shoulder pain when I went in today, and it is now gone. This is not an adjustment, but muscle testing. It helps to relieve trapped emotions. He is a wonderful man and doesn’t treat you like a ‘number’. I can’t thank him enough!
Dr. Carafelli accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carafelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Carafelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carafelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carafelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carafelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.