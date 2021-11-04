Marc Eakin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marc Eakin, PA-C
Overview
Marc Eakin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Erie, PA.
Locations
- 1 1330 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16508 Directions (814) 451-2239
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Marc for a few years now. He is experienced, knowledgeable, kind, and empathetic. VERY good with medication management. Highly recommended.
About Marc Eakin, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942242086
Frequently Asked Questions
