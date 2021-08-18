See All Chiropractors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Marc Felderstein, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marc Felderstein, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Marc Felderstein, DC is a Chiropractor in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Felderstein works at Stephen A. Matrangolo Dc PC in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Jamieson, DC
Dr. Jeffrey Jamieson, DC
4.9 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen A. Matrangolo Dc PC
    3419 QUENTIN RD, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 627-8042

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Felderstein?

Aug 18, 2021
I saw Dr. Felderstein for an EMG - He was very polite, explained to me exactly what he was going to do beforehand, and when he saw that I might be afraid that the needles will hurt, he kindly started an easy conversation to take my mind off of the needles. It didn't hurt at all, Dr. Felderstein was very gentle with the needles, so if you're afraid of needles or are just looking for a very competent but kind doctor who will take the time to treat you thoroughly & gently & ease all your concerns, I highly recommend Dr. Felderstein. I saw him at 912 Columbus Ave, and must say that the front desk people are great! MONICA went out of her way to book me last minute for a much needed appointment. Thank you all very much
Tina Nguyen — Aug 18, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marc Felderstein, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Felderstein, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Felderstein to family and friends

Dr. Felderstein's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Felderstein

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Felderstein, DC.

About Dr. Marc Felderstein, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1902013642
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Felderstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Felderstein works at Stephen A. Matrangolo Dc PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Felderstein’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Felderstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felderstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felderstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felderstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Marc Felderstein, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.