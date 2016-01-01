See All Physicians Assistants in Roseville, CA
Marc Fierro, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Marc Fierro, PA is a Physician Assistant in Roseville, CA. 

Marc Fierro works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Womens Health Care
    2 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 773-8711

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Marc Fierro, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861552556
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Marc Fierro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Marc Fierro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marc Fierro works at Sutter Medical Foundation in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Marc Fierro’s profile.

Marc Fierro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marc Fierro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marc Fierro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marc Fierro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

