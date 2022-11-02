See All Physicians Assistants in Naples, FL
Marc McCollaum, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Marc McCollaum, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Naples, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Marc McCollaum works at Estates Medical Center, Inc Naples, FL in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Estates Medical Center, Inc Naples, FL
    11669 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 349-2500
  2. 2
    Estates Medical Center Inc.
    11725 Collier Blvd, Naples, FL 34116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 300-4205

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Marc McCollaum?

    Nov 02, 2022
    Always compassionate, thorough and very caring. I respect and trust him more than any of my MDs. He is a medical professional who is genuinely interested and really, really cares about his patients and how they do. I am a retired medical profesional so I know the game. Trust him and give him the opportunity to care for you and yours!
    Pennie Finfrock,CRT (retired) — Nov 02, 2022
    Photo: Marc McCollaum, PA-C
    About Marc McCollaum, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871545046
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marc McCollaum, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marc McCollaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marc McCollaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Marc McCollaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marc McCollaum works at Estates Medical Center, Inc Naples, FL in Naples, FL. View the full address on Marc McCollaum’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Marc McCollaum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marc McCollaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marc McCollaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marc McCollaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

