Dr. Marc Peyser, DC
Overview
Dr. Marc Peyser, DC is a Chiropractor in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 778 Long Ridge Rd Ste 102, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 329-7122
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would use him for all my ailments if i could, hes amazing and better yet, hes a fellow Brooklynite, what more can you want??
About Dr. Marc Peyser, DC
- Chiropractic
- 46 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Ny Chiropractic College
- Brooklyn College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peyser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peyser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peyser speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peyser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peyser.
