Marc Rhodes, APRN
Overview of Marc Rhodes, APRN
Marc Rhodes, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Marc Rhodes' Office Locations
-
1
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Marc Rhodes, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487865754
Frequently Asked Questions
Marc Rhodes accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marc Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marc Rhodes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marc Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marc Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marc Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.