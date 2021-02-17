Marc Roth accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marc Roth, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marc Roth, LMHC is a Counselor in Goshen, IN.
Marc Roth works at
Locations
Julie Bergan Counseling LLC313 S 3rd St, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (574) 535-0880
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Marc is a caring compassionate counselor. I would highly recommend him.
About Marc Roth, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1184613028
Frequently Asked Questions
Marc Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Marc Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marc Roth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marc Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marc Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.