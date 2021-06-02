Marc Schramm accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marc Schramm, PSY
Overview
Marc Schramm, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Hilliard, OH.
Locations
- 1 3970 Brown Park Dr Ste A, Hilliard, OH 43026 Directions (614) 534-0013
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw several different therapists before Dr. Schramm and none of them clicked with me or offered the kind of help I needed. I’ve now been seeing Dr. Schramm for over ten years and his experience and psychological expertise has helped me to dramatically improve my mental state and appropriately deal with my emotional problems. He is responsive, perceptive, compassionate, and tailors his approach to his patients’ unique personalities. Though we’ve worked through my more serious mental issues, I plan to continue seeing Dr. Schramm on a regular basis as long as he’s practicing because his open mind and his approach to therapy continues to help me in all aspects of life. Highly recommend.
About Marc Schramm, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790838712
Frequently Asked Questions
