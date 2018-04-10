Overview

Dr. Marc Shulman, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Shulman works at Long Island Psychology in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.