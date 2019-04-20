See All Nurse Practitioners in Visalia, CA
Marc Sizemore, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Marc Sizemore, FNP

Marc Sizemore, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Visalia, CA. 

Marc Sizemore works at Immediate Care Center in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Marc Sizemore's Office Locations

    Immediate Care Medical Group Inc.
    231 E Caldwell Ave, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 622-9800
    Immediate Care Center
    215 E Caldwell Ave Ste A, Visalia, CA 93277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 622-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Marc Sizemore, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043419138
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Csu Bakersfield
