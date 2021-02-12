Marc Teitelbaum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marc Teitelbaum, MFT
Overview
Marc Teitelbaum, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Berkeley, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2340 Ward St Ste 204, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 524-8497
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marc Teitelbaum?
very responsive, good suggestion, very patient & a good listener.
About Marc Teitelbaum, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1669733747
Frequently Asked Questions
Marc Teitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marc Teitelbaum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marc Teitelbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marc Teitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marc Teitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.