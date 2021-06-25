Dr. Tescher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Tescher, OD
Dr. Marc Tescher, OD is an Optometrist in North Miami Beach, FL.
Marc Tescher O.d P.A.1825 Ne 164th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 945-7113
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Tescher has been my optometrist for more than 20 years as was his father before him. He always takes his time to explain everything. He’s very knowledgeable and is an excellent doctor. His office is not fancy but I never had a problem with any of his staff. I highly recommend his office.
- Optometry
- English, Creole and Hebrew
- 1144369562
Dr. Tescher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tescher speaks Creole and Hebrew.
