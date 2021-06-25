See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in North Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Marc Tescher, OD

Optometry
3.0 (6)
Overview of Dr. Marc Tescher, OD

Dr. Marc Tescher, OD is an Optometrist in North Miami Beach, FL. 

Dr. Tescher works at Marc Tescher O.d P.A. in North Miami Beach, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tescher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marc Tescher O.d P.A.
    1825 Ne 164th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 945-7113
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 25, 2021
    Dr Tescher has been my optometrist for more than 20 years as was his father before him. He always takes his time to explain everything. He’s very knowledgeable and is an excellent doctor. His office is not fancy but I never had a problem with any of his staff. I highly recommend his office.
    Ruth — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Marc Tescher, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1144369562
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tescher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tescher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tescher works at Marc Tescher O.d P.A. in North Miami Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tescher’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tescher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tescher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tescher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tescher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

