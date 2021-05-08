See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Marcel Simo, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.1 (7)
Marcel Simo, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Marcel Simo works at Paragon Family Practice in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marcel Simo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paragon Family Practice
    2628 Wilhite Ct, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-0096
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 08, 2021
    Very good ARNP, knowledgeable with a mild disposition.
    James L Wilson — May 08, 2021
    About Marcel Simo, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972734002
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcel Simo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Marcel Simo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcel Simo works at Paragon Family Practice in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Marcel Simo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Marcel Simo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcel Simo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcel Simo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcel Simo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

