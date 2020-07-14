Dr. Soriano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcel Soriano, PHD
Overview
Dr. Marcel Soriano, PHD is a Psychologist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10630 Town Center Dr Ste 123B, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 944-3559
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. My husband and I have been seeing Dr. Soriano for at least 20 years. He is extremely professional, very knowledgeable and a source of comfort during difficult times. We have faced challenging times and with his support we have overcome many obstacles. Kudos for Dr. Soriano!!
About Dr. Marcel Soriano, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1538105119
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soriano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Soriano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soriano.
