Dr. Marcel Van Eerd, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marcel Van Eerd, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Bellingham, WA. 

Dr. Van Eerd works at 11th Street Offices Fairhaven in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    11th Street Offices Fairhaven
    1112 11th St Ste 301, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 255-7073
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2017
    Dr. Marcel is brilliant. My experience working with him through personal, and work related issues over the course of about a year has been incredibly beneficial to my overall quality of life. I'd certainly recommend him to anyone.
    Ferndale, Wa — Nov 01, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Marcel Van Eerd, PSY.D
    About Dr. Marcel Van Eerd, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114903705
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Bs, Psychology, University Of Southern Mississippi
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcel Van Eerd, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Eerd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Eerd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Eerd works at 11th Street Offices Fairhaven in Bellingham, WA. View the full address on Dr. Van Eerd’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Eerd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Eerd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Eerd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Eerd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

