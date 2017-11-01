Dr. Marcel Van Eerd, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Eerd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcel Van Eerd, PSY.D
Dr. Marcel Van Eerd, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Bellingham, WA.
Dr. Van Eerd works at
11th Street Offices Fairhaven
1112 11th St Ste 301, Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 255-7073
Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Aetna
Anthem
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Marcel is brilliant. My experience working with him through personal, and work related issues over the course of about a year has been incredibly beneficial to my overall quality of life. I'd certainly recommend him to anyone.
Clinical Psychology
English
NPI: 1114903705
BS, Psychology, University Of Southern Mississippi
Dr. Van Eerd works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Eerd. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
