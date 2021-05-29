Dr. Kuusinen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcela Kuusinen, PSY.D
Dr. Marcela Kuusinen, PSY.D is a Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego11770 Bernardo Plaza Ct Ste 370, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 673-3360
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
I enjoyed my first visit. Dr was very professional and thorough wanted to know how she could help and her way of counseling. She was direct and thorough. I will continue with my counseling.
About Dr. Marcela Kuusinen, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1821298548
Dr. Kuusinen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuusinen speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuusinen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuusinen.
