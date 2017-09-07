See All Counselors in Chicago, IL
Marcella Rogers

Counseling
4.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Marcella Rogers is a Counselor in Chicago, IL. 

Marcella Rogers works at Answers Lie Within Inc. in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Answers Lie Within Inc.
    1525 E 53rd St Ste 425, Chicago, IL 60615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 369-0329
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 07, 2017
    I really appreciate Marcella, from the moment I walked into her office she was professional & welcoming. She had meditating music in the background with an ocean wave sound going. She allowed me to identify my issues after dealing with two major tragedies. Every time I left her office I felt better and better. If you are looking for a great down to earth therapy environment. Someone who genuinely Listens and will help you truly discover who you are & how to better yourself. See Marcella!
    Aprille in Chicago, IL — Sep 07, 2017
    About Marcella Rogers

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083772768
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcella Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcella Rogers works at Answers Lie Within Inc. in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Marcella Rogers’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Marcella Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcella Rogers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcella Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcella Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

