Marcella Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcella Rogers
Overview
Marcella Rogers is a Counselor in Chicago, IL.
Marcella Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
Answers Lie Within Inc.1525 E 53rd St Ste 425, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (773) 369-0329
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marcella Rogers?
I really appreciate Marcella, from the moment I walked into her office she was professional & welcoming. She had meditating music in the background with an ocean wave sound going. She allowed me to identify my issues after dealing with two major tragedies. Every time I left her office I felt better and better. If you are looking for a great down to earth therapy environment. Someone who genuinely Listens and will help you truly discover who you are & how to better yourself. See Marcella!
About Marcella Rogers
- Counseling
- English
- 1083772768
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcella Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marcella Rogers works at
5 patients have reviewed Marcella Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcella Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcella Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcella Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.