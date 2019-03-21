See All Family Doctors in Beaumont, TX
Marcella Wheeler, CFNP

Family Medicine
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marcella Wheeler, CFNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. 

Marcella Wheeler works at SETMA West in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Setma
    3570 College St Ste 200, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 833-9797
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Mar 21, 2019
    I like Marcie. She's straightforward, punctual, and tries to get to the bottom of things. I wish she would have followed up more and returned calls to her so that I could have figured out my sleep issues instead of being sent for tests that didn't seem to relate to my issues. I would go to her again though. She's great with referrals.
    Mar 21, 2019
    About Marcella Wheeler, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487600227
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcella Wheeler, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcella Wheeler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marcella Wheeler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcella Wheeler works at SETMA West in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Marcella Wheeler’s profile.

    Marcella Wheeler has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marcella Wheeler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcella Wheeler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcella Wheeler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

