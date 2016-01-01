Marcelle Pratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcelle Pratt, PSY
Overview
Marcelle Pratt, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Locations
- 1 5588 N Palm Ave Ste I-1, Fresno, CA 93704 Directions (559) 997-6353
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Marcelle Pratt, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598810079
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcelle Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Marcelle Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcelle Pratt.
