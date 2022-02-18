See All Nurse Practitioners in Virginia Beach, VA
Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez, PMHNP-BC

Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez works at Transformation Health Services in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Transformation Health Services
    505 S Independence Blvd Ste 207, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 490-6463
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518480045
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez works at Transformation Health Services in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcelli Pascal-Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.