Marci Cogdill, FNP-C
Overview of Marci Cogdill, FNP-C
Marci Cogdill, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marci Cogdill's Office Locations
- 1 1049 Edgewater St NW # 150, Salem, OR 97304 Directions (503) 814-4400
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
First time visit. She was pleasant, knowledgeable and listened to my concerns. My previous provider retired and I was skeptical of changing. Within the first five minutes I knew we would be great partners in my health care needs. I am an RN so not easily impressed. I highly recommend her without any reservations!
About Marci Cogdill, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518362235
Frequently Asked Questions
Marci Cogdill accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Marci Cogdill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Marci Cogdill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marci Cogdill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marci Cogdill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marci Cogdill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.