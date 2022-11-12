Marci Crawford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marci Crawford, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marci Crawford, CNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Fe, NM.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 510 N Guadalupe St # C1-C2, Santa Fe, NM 87501 Directions (505) 913-4660
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marci Crawford?
I feel very lucky to have Marci Crawford as our NP. She is caring and thorough.
About Marci Crawford, CNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1750309399
Frequently Asked Questions
Marci Crawford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marci Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Marci Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marci Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marci Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marci Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.