Marci Huff, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marci Huff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marci Huff, LMFT
Overview
Marci Huff, LMFT is a Counselor in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Counseling, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LINDSEY WILSON COLLEGE.
Marci Huff works at
Locations
-
1
Pushin' Building400 E Main Ave Ste 309, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marci Huff?
About Marci Huff, LMFT
- Counseling
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1609943869
Education & Certifications
- LINDSEY WILSON COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Marci Huff accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marci Huff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marci Huff works at
Marci Huff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marci Huff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marci Huff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marci Huff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.