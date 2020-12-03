See All Nurse Practitioners in Clearwater, FL
Marci Johns, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (13)
Overview of Marci Johns, ARNP

Marci Johns, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL. 

Marci Johns works at Lakeview Internal Medicine in Clearwater, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marci Johns' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinellas County Primary Care and Hospitalists Pllc
    516 Lakeview Rd Ste 4, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 461-7908
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 03, 2020
    I went to Marci Johns several years ago when she was with another group and really liked her professionality, her knowledge, her skill. I recently discovered she is with a new group and she is just as great as before. Kindness goes a long way - with her knowledge and skill ... highly highly recommend her!
    About Marci Johns, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679605323
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marci Johns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Marci Johns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marci Johns works at Lakeview Internal Medicine in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Marci Johns’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Marci Johns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marci Johns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marci Johns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marci Johns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

