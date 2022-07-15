See All Family And Marriage Counselors in West Caldwell, NJ
Marci Ober, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.8 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Marci Ober, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Caldwell, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Gestalt Institute

Marci Ober works at Alternatives family and counseling services in West Caldwell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alternatives family and counseling services
    1129 Bloomfield Ave, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 228-4664

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 15, 2022
From the first session with Marci, I knew I was under the best care. As many I was skeptical about entering therapy; let alone virtual sessions. I can honestly say after each session with Marci, I say to myself I wish I found her years ago.If you are looking to find yourself again, Marci is the therapist who will guide you on your journey. I have never felt better, it takes work and Marci was the one who guided me to be my best self. I am forever grateful for finding her, even though our sessions weren't in person. I once said to her if she wasn't my therapist we would be great friends. Her hours are flexible to fit your schedule. Her fee is very fair ( no insurance) but well worth investing into your well being. Enjoy your session with her, it's the best gift you can give yourself.
Dale L. — Jul 15, 2022
Dale L. — Jul 15, 2022
Photo: Marci Ober, LMFT
About Marci Ober, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497919906
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Gestalt Institute
Undergraduate School
  • Ramapo College of New Jersey
Undergraduate School

