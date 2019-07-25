See All Counselors in Dallas, TX
Marci Stiles, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Marci Stiles, MA

Counseling
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Marci Stiles, MA is a Counselor in Dallas, TX. 

Marci Stiles works at Positive Outlook Counseling in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Positive Outlook Counseling
    16610 Dallas Pkwy Ste 2100, Dallas, TX 75248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 854-1179
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Marci Stiles?

Jul 25, 2019
Always been a very good experience. Marci responds, always willing to be there when needed and someone I trust and highly recommend.
Johnny Y. — Jul 25, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Marci Stiles, MA
How would you rate your experience with Marci Stiles, MA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Marci Stiles to family and friends

Marci Stiles' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Marci Stiles

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marci Stiles, MA.

About Marci Stiles, MA

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154547560
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Marci Stiles, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marci Stiles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Marci Stiles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Marci Stiles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Marci Stiles works at Positive Outlook Counseling in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Marci Stiles’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Marci Stiles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marci Stiles.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marci Stiles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marci Stiles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Marci Stiles, MA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.