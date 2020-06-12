Dr. Biel-Hamilton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcia Biel-Hamilton, PHD
Dr. Marcia Biel-Hamilton, PHD is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO.
- 1 7611 State Line Rd Ste 135, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 361-2877
I've been seeing Dr. Biel off and on for 25+ years. She's helped me work through everything from relationship crises to workplace drama, as well as depression and weight issues. She's compassionate, straightforward, thoughtful, and patient. It's no exaggeration to say she's saved my life more than once.
Dr. Biel-Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biel-Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Biel-Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biel-Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biel-Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biel-Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.