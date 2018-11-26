Marcia Bolles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marcia Bolles, PA-C
Overview
Marcia Bolles, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Madison, WI.
Locations
Dermatology Clinic5249 E Terrace Dr, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 222-9777
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Bolles was instrumental in diagnosing a serious medical condition that other doctors were not able to find. She is very thorough and knowledgeable. I appreciate that she took the time to listen to my situation and find the reason for my health issues.
About Marcia Bolles, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1003198029
