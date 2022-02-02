See All Counselors in Tacoma, WA
Marcia Cameron-Parker, MA

Counseling
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Marcia Cameron-Parker, MA is a Counselor in Tacoma, WA. 

Marcia Cameron-Parker works at Speech Language & Learning Services in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Speech Language & Learning Services
    4301 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA 98409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 306-4047
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Feb 02, 2022
    I’ve enjoyed my session with Marcia, she’s very personable and she also gives you the needed tools to be the best version of yourself. I do not believe it is fair for the person who gave her a 1 star because she showed she was human and made an honest mistake and forgot their appoint. How many of us have forgotten an appointment, keys, time we are supposed to be somewhere. It’s an honest mistake that shouldn’t take away from how wonderful she is as a therapist. Always remember this could be you and how would you want the other person to treat you.
    London — Feb 02, 2022
    About Marcia Cameron-Parker, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245570183
