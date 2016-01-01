Marcia Chavez, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcia Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marcia Chavez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Marcia Chavez's Office Locations
Centro De Salud Familiar La Fe Inc823 E Yandell Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 545-7205
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Marcia Chavez, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235408287
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcia Chavez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Marcia Chavez accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcia Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marcia Chavez works at
3 patients have reviewed Marcia Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcia Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcia Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcia Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.