Marcia Cohen, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.1 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Marcia Cohen, RN

Marcia Cohen, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Marcia Cohen works at Marcia A. Cohen, BS, RN, APN in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marcia Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eldercare Services Lv LLC
    8430 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 576-9870
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Marcia Cohen, RN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1841403904
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcia Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marcia Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcia Cohen works at Marcia A. Cohen, BS, RN, APN in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Marcia Cohen’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Marcia Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcia Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcia Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcia Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

