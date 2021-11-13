Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Leder works at
Locations
Avery Rubin Ph D PA22047 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 482-8072
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leder has been my therapist for a good time now. I highly recommend her services. Her staff is friendly and professional. Dr Leder is reliable, compassionate and professional. She provides excellent talk therapy, listening and guiding one to see and think about/resolve those issues you bring to her. She is excellent with children and parent’s relationships with their child/children. She is not a life coach, you will have to do your emotional work but she is super helpful in seeing more positive ways of coping. She is very knowledgeable of diagnosis’s and medications. She does not prescribe medication. She has extensive experience working with trauma patients. She is an extremely positive person, she sees the good and points it out for all her clients. Her honest approach is refreshing. Getting an appointment might take some time as she is one of the few good therapists that take health insurances many others do not. She has helped me greatly.
About Dr. Marcia Leder, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leder.
